World's oldest ever professional footballer Kazuyoshi Miura to play on age 57 after transfer move

The world’s oldest professional footballer will carry on for yet another year after agreeing a loan switch back to his native Japan with fourth-tier Atletico Suzuka Club at the age of 57.

Kazuyoshi Miura began his career back in 1986 with Brazilian side Santos and now joins his 17th club – if we are to count his brief return to Brazil and a second spell with his new club as separate stints, at least.

The former Japanese international forward has been on the books with Yokohama FC since 2005 but has spent the past couple of years out on loan with Atletico Suzuka – charmingly then known as Suzuka Point Getters – and Portuguese side Oliveirense.

VIDEO Alan Shearer Explains How England Could Have Won The Euros

Kazuyoshi Miura enters 38th professional season

As reported by SPORTbible, Miura told a press conference: "I don't see quitting as a choice that I would consider. My passion for the game is always high. My passion doesn't wither away."

Miura’s longevity has earned him a number of records already, including being the oldest goalscorer in J-League history, the oldest professional player in the world, the footballer with the longest pro career of all time, and the only player to have played professionally in five different decades.

Miura scored 55 goals in 89 appearances for Japan with his last cap coming in 2000, but never played at a World Cup despite registering a remarkable 27 goals across the qualifying campaigns for the 1994 and 1998 editions of the tournament.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Kazu Miura (Image credit: Getty Images)

Japan failed to qualify for a trip to the United States, while Miura was left out of the squad for their trip to France four years later.

His most productive spell at club level was for Verdy Kawasaki, for whom he scored 117 league goals in 192 outings between 1990 and 1998.

Miura had two prior spells in Europe before his loan spell in Portugal last year: he went out on loan to Genoa in 1994/95 and Dinamo Zagreb in 1999.

More stories

Tottenham agree four-year deal with Euro 2024 star as first summer buy: report

Luka's a Lion: It could turn out that England could save Modric and Croatia

'This cannot continue': Wild celebrations during Croatia vs Italy see cups fly as BBC team get soaked in beer