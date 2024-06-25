World's oldest ever professional footballer Kazuyoshi Miura to play on age 57 after transfer move

Kazuyoshi Miura has been a professional footballer since 1986

The world’s oldest professional footballer will carry on for yet another year after agreeing a loan switch back to his native Japan with fourth-tier Atletico Suzuka Club at the age of 57.

Kazuyoshi Miura began his career back in 1986 with Brazilian side Santos and now joins his 17th club – if we are to count his brief return to Brazil and a second spell with his new club as separate stints, at least.

