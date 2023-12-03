'Wtf' – Erling Haaland furious with referee's decision in Manchester City's draw against Tottenham after Jack Grealish is denied chance to score dramatic late winner

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has reacted furiously to a mistake by referee Simon Hooper which denied team-mate Jack Grealish the chance to score a late winner in Sunday's 3-3 draw against Tottenham.

With the scores at 3-3 in stoppage time at the Etihad, Haaland was fouled but got back up and played a pass over the top for Grealish.

Hooper initially played the advantage but blew his whistle with Grealish through on goal and City were indignant.

Haaland protested vehemently along with his team-mates as boos rang around the Etihad, but the game ended in a 3-3 draw as Spurs avoid a fourth straight Premier League loss.

For City, it was the third Premier League game in a row without a win and Haaland was furious as he walked off the pitch.

And after the game, the Norwegian took to social media to vent his frustrations. On X, previously Twitter, he posted a video of the incident and wrote: "Wtf."

After Sunday's draw, City are in third place, three points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal after 14 rounds of matches.

Tottenham are in fifth, three points behind Pep Guardiola's side and six adrift of north London rivals Arsenal.

City are away to Aston Villa on Tuesday, before a home match against Luton Town on Sunday.

Spurs are at home to West Ham next on Wednesday, with Newcastle in wait on Sunday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

