Yerry Mina charged by FA over betting rules breach

Everton defender Yerry Mina has been charged with misconduct in relation to a breach of the Football Association’s betting regulations.

According to the FA, Mina has been charged with breaching FA Rule E8 (3) by “participating in an advertisement for betting activity which is prohibited from engaging in”.

It is understood the charge relates to an advert in which Mina – who has until Friday to provide a response – appeared in for Betjuego in his home country of Colombia earlier this year.

[1/2] Everton FC’s Yerry Mina has been charged with misconduct in relation to The FA’s Betting Rules. pic.twitter.com/zQLqhbHtt5— FA Spokesperson (@FAspokesperson) July 24, 2019

Stringent rules are in place with regard to sports betting in order to prevent, among other things, match-fixing and spot-betting.

The relevant section from the 2018-19 FA Handbook states: “An individual participant, when acting in a personal capacity, shall not be permitted to advertise or promote any betting activity that the participant is prohibited from engaging in by Rule E8(1) or E8(2).”

Last week, Daniel Sturridge was fined £75,000 and handed a six-week suspension after being found guilty of breaching different betting rules.