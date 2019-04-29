Zinedine Zidane warns Manchester United: Raphael Varane is going nowhere

The France international has regularly been linked with a summer move to the Premier League, but Zidane is determined to keep hold of his compatriot.

"The positive point of this season finale is that Varane will stay," Zidane told the media after his side suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

Varane has been at the Bernabeu since 2011 but has attracted the interest of United and Juventus since winning the World Cup with France last summer.

The 26-year-old has a contract until 2022 with the La Liga giants and has featured regularly this season, making 40 appearances in all competitions.

Sunday’s defeat left Real Madrid in third place, nine points behind Atletico Madrid in second and a whopping 18 behind champions Barcelona.

It was the latest setback in a disappointing campaign for Los Blancos, who were knocked out of the Champions League by Ajax at the last 16 stage.

Big changes are expected to take place with Zidane’s squad this summer as he looks to overhaul his team ahead of next season.

