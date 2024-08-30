Jamie Carragher urges Liverpool to make key change at club

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has demanded the club scrap their updated logo following an initial change before the start of the current season.

The Reds discovered their Champions League fixtures for the newly formatted competition on Thursday, with the mighty Real Madrid waiting in the wings in Arne Slot's first season as manager.

The draw saw the new Liverpool logo plastered over social media as the teams were revealed, prompting a frustrated response from Carragher, calling for a return to an old favourite.

VIDEO: How Arne Slot Has ALREADY Transformed Liverpool

Liverpool legend demands change

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, Carragher claimed that Liverpool should overturn their decision to adopt a new logo for the upcoming season, initially reinstating the special edition 125-year anniversary logo first worn in 2017.

The updated badge does away with the intricate green detailing now synonymous with the club, as well as the angled shield surrounding the famous Liver bird.

An initial tweet of complaint from a Liverpool fan read: "Liverpool are Footballing Royalty. Our full crest/badge reflects that.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I can't help thinking the change is some kind of cost cutting measure to save on printing costs on various merchandise or some such bulls**t."

A look at the updated badge (Image credit: Nike/Liverpool)

Carragher then quoted the user, adding: "Can we have our proper badge back please @LFC"

In a separate post, Carragher later added: "I love club badges of the big European clubs & we are one of them. When I look at this picture ours just doesn’t look right. I know we like to be different at times but the last one was great."

The new logo pays homage to the club's most successful era, almost directly replicating the badge used between 1968 and 1987, a period in which the club lifted multiple European Cups and league titles.

Arne Slot faces a challenging test in the Champions League this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

More Liverpool stories

Mohamed Salah makes shock admission about Liverpool future

Arsenal, Liverpool and Barcelona ALL signing Euro 2024 stars: The stars of the summer who have all earned their big move during the transfer window

Five surprise free agents who could still move before deadline day