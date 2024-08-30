Jamie Carragher urges Liverpool to make key change at club
Liverpool made a drastic change at the start of the season
Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has demanded the club scrap their updated logo following an initial change before the start of the current season.
The Reds discovered their Champions League fixtures for the newly formatted competition on Thursday, with the mighty Real Madrid waiting in the wings in Arne Slot's first season as manager.
The draw saw the new Liverpool logo plastered over social media as the teams were revealed, prompting a frustrated response from Carragher, calling for a return to an old favourite.
VIDEO: How Arne Slot Has ALREADY Transformed Liverpool
Liverpool legend demands change
Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, Carragher claimed that Liverpool should overturn their decision to adopt a new logo for the upcoming season, initially reinstating the special edition 125-year anniversary logo first worn in 2017.
The updated badge does away with the intricate green detailing now synonymous with the club, as well as the angled shield surrounding the famous Liver bird.
An initial tweet of complaint from a Liverpool fan read: "Liverpool are Footballing Royalty. Our full crest/badge reflects that.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
"I can't help thinking the change is some kind of cost cutting measure to save on printing costs on various merchandise or some such bulls**t."
Carragher then quoted the user, adding: "Can we have our proper badge back please @LFC"
In a separate post, Carragher later added: "I love club badges of the big European clubs & we are one of them. When I look at this picture ours just doesn’t look right. I know we like to be different at times but the last one was great."
The new logo pays homage to the club's most successful era, almost directly replicating the badge used between 1968 and 1987, a period in which the club lifted multiple European Cups and league titles.
More Liverpool stories
Mohamed Salah makes shock admission about Liverpool future
Arsenal, Liverpool and Barcelona ALL signing Euro 2024 stars: The stars of the summer who have all earned their big move during the transfer window
Five surprise free agents who could still move before deadline day
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
James Ridge is a freelance journalist based in the UK. He recently spent time with The United Stand as an online news editor and has covered the beautiful game from England’s eighth tier all the way to the Premier League.