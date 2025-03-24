Manchester United have handed Aston Villa transfer bargain who can show THEY were the problem all along - and not Marcus Rashford

You wonder how much Ruben Amorim knew about what he was doing.

Was the Manchester United manager casting himself as John Lithgow in Harry and the Hendersons, painfully telling Marcus Rashford to run off into the forest and live his own life, knowing it was all for the best?

Almost certainly not, given the constant mode of selfishness in which football operates. But it might end up working out that way for Rashford.

Marcus Rashford did not want to leave Manchester United, but it could be the making of him

Marcus Rashford made the move to Aston Villa in February (Image credit: Getty Images)

We’ve all known people – or even been the people – who have been involved in painful break-ups against their own will only for them to realise they are much better off out of it.

At least by his own account, Rashford remained dedicated to Manchester United even after it became clear he was no longer wanted there.

Ruben Amorim was not a fan of Marcus Rashford's (Image credit: Getty Images)

The forward spoke of wanting to regain his place at the club that nurtured his talents as a child, and for whom he made such a memorable and brilliant first impression as a teenager.

A regular place in both the United and England setup was quick to follow. He has gone on to score over 100 goals for Manchester United. There seemed to be no limit on where Rashford could go from there.

Only there was. And now, at 27 years old, Rashford has been given the opportunity to show that the limiting factor was not him, but United.

Rashford would not be alone in having been unable to show his best at Old Trafford in recent years, after all. A constantly rotating cast of managers and players have all tried their best and failed. Not just failed, but failed harder and harder as time has gone on.

Marcus Rashford fell out of favour with Erik ten Hag before suffering the same fate under Ruben Amorim (Image credit: Getty Images)

You can’t help but wonder whether Rashford spoke to his fellow academy graduate Scott McTominay before finally deciding to take notice of which way the wind was blowing and accepting an exit.

The Scot has made a huge impression at Napoli this season, becoming an instant smash hit with fans with his performances from midfield.

talkSPORT’s Andy Brassell recently expressed it like this: “Of course he intermittently [got into the box] at United when he was allowed –but here, rather than having to explain his existence or his worth, it’s completely the opposite. People at Napoli love him for what he is and the fact he leads the team in big moments.”

Rashford has had a similar experience since joining Aston Villa. Unai Emery has taken it easy implementing the loanee into his side, but has already had the benefit of four assists in nine appearances from the February signing. That has led, of course, to a much-yearned for England recall.

Marcus Rashford made a massive first impression at Manchester United

Keep that up, and the £40m release clause that United reportedly insisted on inserting in his loan deal would be a snip for Villa – and a great move for Rashford.

At 27 years old, Rashford still has plenty of good years left in him, particularly given the way the game has changed over the past decade or so.

Top goalscorer tables around Europe reflect the fact that by and large, goalscoring is increasingly a pursuit for more experienced players. 33 year old Mohamed Salah leads the way in the Premier League, 31 year old Harry Kane is king in the Bundesliga, and 36 year old Robert Lewandowski tops the charts in La Liga.

Rashford’s move to Villa Park could end up being the best thing that ever happened to him – and his ongoing success would leave United to confront whether they were, in fact, the problem all along.