Finish like Lionel Messi: Part three

Changing direction, at pace, is one of Lionel Messi’s many attributes.

The Argentinian has the ability to contort his body, turning defenders inside-out, as he finds space for a shot on goal - a skill you can learn, according to Alf Galustian, co-founder of Coerver Coaching.

“This is all about surprising the goalkeeper and the defenders,” Galustian told FFT.

“The goalkeeper and defenders have no problem when you’re going across the goal. But what if you had two or three moves that could actually give you an option to turn towards goal, or in the other direction, very quickly?”

With this drill devised by Coerver Coaching - demonstrated by the AFC Wimbledon academy - you soon will…

