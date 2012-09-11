Finish at speed
By Ben Welch
Boost your top speed and finish in a flash, with this drill from the Nike Academy's head coach, Jimmy Gilligan
THE SET-UPPosition a cone on the edge of the 18-yard box, in line with the penalty spot. Place two cones either side, six yards away. Mark out a two-yard starting gate 12 yards from the edge of the 18-yard box, in line with the central cone. Position the players behind the starting gate.THE DRILLThe first player dribbles the ball at speed towards the central cone. As they reach it, the coach shouts “Left!” or “Right!” The player has to react, weaving around the central cone but inside the outer cone, before dribbling into the box and taking a shot, then turning to sprint back through the starting gate. Players should aim to complete this course in 11 seconds.HOW THIS HELPSBy pitting players against the clock you will encourage them to focus on acceleration, instant control and dribbling at speed.Recommended for you:Take control of the gameHit the target every timeDevelop a deft first touch
