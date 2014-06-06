Sharpen your reaction speed
By Ben Welch
Want to make that spectacular reflex save? Liverpool’s Simon Mignolet can help
“When I was younger, my goalkeeper coach would stand on the edge of the penalty box with a tennis racquet and whack tennis balls at the goal.
He would hit shots at speeds that would force me to move quickly and trust my reactions.
Sometimes when I train now, I use dodgy, misshapen footballs instead of perfectly round ones, because they bounce awkwardly – again to help with my reactions and reflexes.
I also put cones out in front of my goal, so when shots are fired in, the ball hits a cone and changes direction.”
Mignolet wears Sells gloves. For more info visitsellsgoalkeeperproducts.com
For goalkeeping tips see:
Victor Valdes' guide to handling
Victor Valdes' guide to shot-stopping
Victor Valdes' guide to winning one-on-ones
Victor Valdes' guide to collecting crosses
Victor Valdes' guide to distribution
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.