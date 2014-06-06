Sharpen your reaction speed

Trending

Want to make that spectacular reflex save? Liverpool’s Simon Mignolet can help

“When I was younger, my goalkeeper coach would stand on the edge of the penalty box with a tennis racquet and whack tennis balls at the goal.

He would hit shots at speeds that would force me to move quickly and trust my reactions.

Sometimes when I train now, I use dodgy, misshapen footballs instead of perfectly round ones, because they bounce awkwardly – again to help with my reactions and reflexes. 

I also put cones out in front of my goal, so when shots are fired in, the ball hits a cone and changes direction.”

