Goalkeeper training drills: Control and distribution

Set up

Mark out four stations with a goalkeeper occupying each one.

Action

To begin goalkeeper 1 volleys the ball into the hands of goalkeeper 2. Goalkeeper 2 then rolls an underarm throw back to goalkeeper 1, who plays a first time pass into goalkeeper 3. Goalkeeper 3 drives the ball across to goalkeeper 4, who returns the delivery with an overarm throw. Once one full circuit has been completed the goalkeepers rotate stations anti-clockwise.

Reps: One full circuit passing the ball with your right foot, one full circuit passing the ball with your left foot

Sets: 3-5

How it helps

Prepares goalkeepers mentally and physically for a training session on distribution. Working in a small space improves their technical skills so they're comfortable using either foot during a game.

Andrew Sparkes is the Head of Academy Goalkeeping at Swansea City. Follow @andrewsparkes1 @swansofficial @swans_academy



