Goalkeeper training drills: Cover your angles
By Ben Welch
Be ready to face shots from all directions using this drill from Andrew Sparkes, Swansea City's head of academy goalkeeping
Set up
Mark out two small goals, side by side. A server stands in front of each goal, 12 to 15 yards away. The two servers have four balls each.
Action
A coach stands in between the two servers and points to the server he wants to shoot at goal. The goalkeeper must quickly get himself in position in the relevant goal – but the coach can change his mind and immediately point to the other server instead, forcing the goalkeeper to change direction quickly.
Reps: 8 balls per set
Sets: 3-5
How it helps
Improves the goalkeeper’s ability to change direction rapidly, while remaining balanced and ready to face a shot.
Andrew Sparkes is the Head of Academy Goalkeeping at Swansea City. Follow @andrewsparkes1 @swansofficial @swans_academy
Recommended for you:
Goalkeeper training drills: Playing out from the back
Goalkeeper training drills: Improve your range of passing
Goalkeeper training drills: Become a super shot-stopper
Goalkeeper training drills: Pre-match warm up
Goalkeeper training drills: Close range shot-stopping
Goalkeeper training drills: Dealing with crosses
Goalkeeper training drills: Improve your handling
Goalkeeper training drills: Boost reaction speed
Goalkeeper training drills: Control and distribution
Goalkeeper training drills: Make double saves
Goalkeeper training drills: How to save low shots
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.