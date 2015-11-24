Goalkeeper training drills: Cover your angles

Set up

Mark out two small goals, side by side. A server stands in front of each goal, 12 to 15 yards away. The two servers have four balls each.

Action

A coach stands in between the two servers and points to the server he wants to shoot at goal. The goalkeeper must quickly get himself in position in the relevant goal – but the coach can change his mind and immediately point to the other server instead, forcing the goalkeeper to change direction quickly.

Reps: 8 balls per set

Sets: 3-5

How it helps

Improves the goalkeeper’s ability to change direction rapidly, while remaining balanced and ready to face a shot.

Andrew Sparkes is the Head of Academy Goalkeeping at Swansea City.





