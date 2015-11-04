Goalkeeper training drills: How to save low shots
By Ben Welch
Factor this drill into your training and smother shots heading for the bottom corner with ease
Set up
Pair off four servers. Position one of each pair 12 yards from goal with a supply of balls. Position their serving partner 4 yards away from them with their back to goal.
Action
Server 1 and 2 exchange passes before server 1 hits a low, first-time shot at the bottom corner. The goalkeeper must get down to make the save, attacking the ball as far forward as possible, leading with their hands. Repeat on the other side.
Sets: 3-5
Reps: 2
How it helps
Works on getting down to make difficult saves, with a focus on technique, so that the goalkeeper is confident and comfortable dealing with low shots during a game.
Andrew Sparkes is the Head of Academy Goalkeeping at Swansea City. Follow @andrewsparkes1 @swansofficial @swans_academy
