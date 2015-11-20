Goalkeeper training drills: Close range shot-stopping

Set up

A server on the byline on each flank, with a ball each, and two servers six to 10 yards from goal.

Action

The server on the left flank volleys the ball to a server in the centre, who punches the ball towards the goal for the goalkeeper to save. Then the goalkeeper must move quickly as the server on the right flank plays a low pass to the other central server, who has a close range shot.

Reps: 3 balls from each side - 6 saves in total

Sets: 3-5

How it helps

Works on the goalkeeper’s speed around the goal and helps them to get set as quickly as possible, moving their body weight forward in readiness to make the save.



Andrew Sparkes is the Head of Academy Goalkeeping at Swansea City. Follow @andrewsparkes1 @swansofficial @swans_academy

