Goalkeeper training drills: Become a super shot-stopper

By

Have the agility, reaction speed and dexterity to save any shot thanks to this drill from Andrew Sparkes, Swansea City's head of academy goalkeeping

Set up

Position server 1 12 yards away from goal, with two balls. Have server 2 stand on the byline, six yards from the near post, with one ball.

 

Action  

Server 1 shoots low for the goalkeeper to save. The goalkeeper then gets up quickly ready for the next ball from server 1, which is a medium/high shot with power that he deflects away. The third ball is then cut back by server 2 from the byline, for server 1 to shoot on goal.

 

Reps: 3 variations of shots per round

Sets: 5-8

 

How it helps

Allows the goalkeeper to practise dealing with three different types of shots that he will need to save during a game - one of them could be the match-winning stop.


Andrew Sparkes is the Head of Academy Goalkeeping at Swansea City. Follow @andrewsparkes1 @swansofficial @swans_academy

