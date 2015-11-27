Goalkeeper training drills: Become a super shot-stopper

Set up

Position server 1 12 yards away from goal, with two balls. Have server 2 stand on the byline, six yards from the near post, with one ball.

Action

Server 1 shoots low for the goalkeeper to save. The goalkeeper then gets up quickly ready for the next ball from server 1, which is a medium/high shot with power that he deflects away. The third ball is then cut back by server 2 from the byline, for server 1 to shoot on goal.

Reps: 3 variations of shots per round

Sets: 5-8

How it helps

Allows the goalkeeper to practise dealing with three different types of shots that he will need to save during a game - one of them could be the match-winning stop.



Andrew Sparkes is the Head of Academy Goalkeeping at Swansea City. Follow @andrewsparkes1 @swansofficial @swans_academy

