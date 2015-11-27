Goalkeeper training drills: Become a super shot-stopper
By Ben Welch
Have the agility, reaction speed and dexterity to save any shot thanks to this drill from Andrew Sparkes, Swansea City's head of academy goalkeeping
Set up
Position server 1 12 yards away from goal, with two balls. Have server 2 stand on the byline, six yards from the near post, with one ball.
Action
Server 1 shoots low for the goalkeeper to save. The goalkeeper then gets up quickly ready for the next ball from server 1, which is a medium/high shot with power that he deflects away. The third ball is then cut back by server 2 from the byline, for server 1 to shoot on goal.
Reps: 3 variations of shots per round
Sets: 5-8
How it helps
Allows the goalkeeper to practise dealing with three different types of shots that he will need to save during a game - one of them could be the match-winning stop.
Andrew Sparkes is the Head of Academy Goalkeeping at Swansea City. Follow @andrewsparkes1 @swansofficial @swans_academy
