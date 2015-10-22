Goalkeeper training drills: Boost reaction speed

Set up

Position server one at the top of the D with a supply of balls and server two on the penalty spot. Server two must get on his knees with his back to goal, facing server one.

Action

Server one fires a half volley at server two who uses his hands to deflect the goal-bound shot. The goalkeeper has to react to the ball’s change of direction to make the save. Each goalkeeper must face 3-5 sets of six shots.

How it helps

Improves your ability to anticipate and react to deflected shots so that you’re ready to change direction at speed and make big saves during a game.



Andrew Sparkes is the Head of Academy Goalkeeping at Swansea City. Follow @andrewsparkes1@swansofficial@swans_academy

