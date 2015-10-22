Goalkeeper training drills: Boost reaction speed
By Ben Welch
Tune up your reflexes and swat away deflected shots with this drill from Andrew Sparkes, Swansea City's head of academy goalkeeping
Set up
Position server one at the top of the D with a supply of balls and server two on the penalty spot. Server two must get on his knees with his back to goal, facing server one.
Action
Server one fires a half volley at server two who uses his hands to deflect the goal-bound shot. The goalkeeper has to react to the ball’s change of direction to make the save. Each goalkeeper must face 3-5 sets of six shots.
How it helps
Improves your ability to anticipate and react to deflected shots so that you’re ready to change direction at speed and make big saves during a game.
Andrew Sparkes is the Head of Academy Goalkeeping at Swansea City. Follow @andrewsparkes1@swansofficial@swans_academy
Recommended for you:
Goalkeeper training drills: Playing out from the back
Goalkeeper training drills: Improve your range of passing
Goalkeeper training drills: Become a super shot-stopper
Goalkeeper training drills: Pre-match warm up
Goalkeeper training drills: Cover your angles
Goalkeeper training drills: Make double saves
Goalkeeper training drills: Dealing with crosses
Goalkeeper training drills: Improve your handling
Goalkeeper training drills: How to save low shots
Goalkeeper training drills: Control and distribution
Goalkeeper training drills: How to improve your punching
Goalkeeper training drills: Close range shot-stopping
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.