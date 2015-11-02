Goalkeeper training drills: Make double saves
By Ben Welch
Make sure you have the agility and reflexes to beat out one shot after another with this drill from Andrew Sparkes, Swansea City's head of academy goalkeeping
Set up
Two goalkeepers face four servers, positioned around the edge of the 18-yard-box. Each server has two balls.
Action
From right to left, one-by-one, each server takes a shot at goal. The goalkeepers take it in turn to face the shots. Once they make a save they quickly get to their feet, ready to face the next shot.
Reps: Two rounds of four shots per pair of goalkeepers
Sets: 3-5
How it helps
During a game a goalkeeper will have to try and save shots from all angles with bodies around them - this drill replicates that scenario. It also challenges them to recover quickly and set themselves for the next shot on goal.
Andrew Sparkes is the Head of Academy Goalkeeping at Swansea City. Follow @andrewsparkes1 @swansofficial @swans_academy
