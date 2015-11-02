Goalkeeper training drills: Make double saves

Set up

Two goalkeepers face four servers, positioned around the edge of the 18-yard-box. Each server has two balls.

Action

From right to left, one-by-one, each server takes a shot at goal. The goalkeepers take it in turn to face the shots. Once they make a save they quickly get to their feet, ready to face the next shot.

Reps: Two rounds of four shots per pair of goalkeepers

Sets: 3-5

How it helps

During a game a goalkeeper will have to try and save shots from all angles with bodies around them - this drill replicates that scenario. It also challenges them to recover quickly and set themselves for the next shot on goal.

Andrew Sparkes is the Head of Academy Goalkeeping at Swansea City. Follow @andrewsparkes1 @swansofficial @swans_academy

