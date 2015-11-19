Goalkeeper training drills: How to improve your punching

Set up

Place three mannequins around the goalkeeper inside the six-yard box, then position three people to serve balls into the danger zone - one on each flank and another from a central position on the edge of the area.



Action

The goalkeeper receives a high ball from each of the wide servers and punches it one-handed across his body. He then receives two high balls from the central server, punching away with two hands.



Reps: Four high balls in total, one from each flank and two from the centre

Sets: 3-5



How it helps

Works on the technical aspect of punching under pressure. It will give the goalkeeper confidence to deal with crosses in a crowded penalty area - punching with one or two hands, with accuracy and distance.



Andrew Sparkes is the Head of Academy Goalkeeping at Swansea City. Follow @andrewsparkes1 @swansofficial @swans_academy



