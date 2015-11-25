Goalkeeper training drills: Pre-match warm up
By Ben Welch
Use this drill to get yourself ready to impress in the big game
Set up
Make an L shape with three poles, giving you two makeshift goals. The goalkeeper moves between the two goals, receiving balls from server eight to 10 yards away.
Action
The goalkeeper receives a pass from server 1 and plays it straight back to him, one touch. Server 1 passes the ball to server 2, while the goalkeeper moves to the other goal to face server 2. The goalkeeper then receives a pass from server 2 and again plays it back one touch, before the cycle starts again. Another cycle involves the goalkeeper receiving a volley from server 1. He catches the ball and throws it back, before moving to the other goal to receive a volley from server 2.
Reps: 8 passes/volleys per goalkeeper (four from each server)
Sets: 3-5
How it helps
Works on the technical aspects of short passing and also aids a goalkeeper’s handling technique from close range.
Andrew Sparkes is the Head of Academy Goalkeeping at Swansea City. Follow @andrewsparkes1 @swansofficial @swans_academy
