Goalkeeper training drills: Playing out from the back
Become as comfortable in possession as Edwin van der Sar by using this drill
Set up
The goalkeeper starts with the ball on the six-yard line, with four servers placed 12, 18, 24 and 36 yards away from him. Server 4, who is 36 yards away, can be another goalkeeper.
Action
The goalkeeper plays low one-two passes with the first three servers and then plays a lofted pass to server 4. Server 4 then repeats the one-two passes with servers 1, 2 and 3 before lofting a pass back to the goalkeeper.
Reps: 4 passes per set
Sets: 3-5 sets per goalkeeper
How it helps
Improves the goalkeeper’s technical range of passing over various distances, which will help them to successfully play the ball out from the back in game situations.
Andrew Sparkes is the Head of Academy Goalkeeping at Swansea City. Follow @andrewsparkes1 @swansofficial @swans_academy
Recommended for you:
Goalkeeper training drills: Improve your range of passing
Goalkeeper training drills: Become a super shot-stopper
Goalkeeper training drills: Pre-match warm up
Goalkeeper training drills: Cover your angles
Goalkeeper training drills: Close range shot-stopping
Goalkeeper training drills: Dealing with crosses
Goalkeeper training drills: Improve your handling
Goalkeeper training drills: Boost reaction speed
Goalkeeper training drills: Control and distribution
Goalkeeper training drills: Make double saves
Goalkeeper training drills: How to save low shots
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.