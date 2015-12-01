Goalkeeper training drills: Playing out from the back

Set up

The goalkeeper starts with the ball on the six-yard line, with four servers placed 12, 18, 24 and 36 yards away from him. Server 4, who is 36 yards away, can be another goalkeeper.

Action

The goalkeeper plays low one-two passes with the first three servers and then plays a lofted pass to server 4. Server 4 then repeats the one-two passes with servers 1, 2 and 3 before lofting a pass back to the goalkeeper.

Reps: 4 passes per set

Sets: 3-5 sets per goalkeeper

How it helps

Improves the goalkeeper’s technical range of passing over various distances, which will help them to successfully play the ball out from the back in game situations.



Andrew Sparkes is the Head of Academy Goalkeeping at Swansea City. Follow @andrewsparkes1 @swansofficial @swans_academy

