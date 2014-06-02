Prepare your team for a tournament
By Ben Welch
Dawn Scott, fitness coach for the US women’s national team, explains how to keep your body hitting top speed during a tournament
During the course of a league campaign players have time to recover in between matches.
Tournament football is a completely different beast. It’s quick fire, intense and unrelenting.
Elite players competing at international tournaments might only have day or two in between games.
Amateur players, who take part in one-day 5-a-side competitions, have just a few hours of rest before they lace up their boots again. It’s gruelling.
How do you condition the body for this punishing regime? What can you do to optimise recovery? How do you keep your muscles limber and firing in between matches?
Watch this video with Dawn Scott, fitness coach for the US women’s national team, for answers to these questions and more.
Are you taking notes Roy?
Dawn Scott was speaking at the Science + Football Conference. This year's conference is on Wednesday, April 30 at the London Soccer Dome. For more information visitwww.scienceandfootball.com
