Fit the resisted run lateral into your gym workout and you'll side stepping with power and balance, says England's strength and conditioning coach Chris Neville.



What you need:

Stretch cord

Ball



Muscles worked:

Core muscles



What to do:

2 sets

6 reps (each side)

2-3 times per week



Ibrahima Sonko uses EA Active 2 on the Playstation 3 to workout at home.

