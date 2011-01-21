Back squat
By Ben Welch
Build your leg strength with this power boosting exercise from defender Ibrahima Sonko and England strength and conditioning coach Chris Neville
Towering centre back Ibrahima Sonko and England strength and conditioning coach Chris Neville show you how to give your lower limbs a power up.
You will need:
Barbell
Muscles worked:
Quads
Glutes
Hamstrings
What to do:
2-3 sets
10 reps
2-3 times per week
Ibrahima Sonko uses EA Active 2 on the Playstation 3 to workout at home.
Also see:
Resisted run lateral with Portsmouth FC
Resisted run linear with Portsmouth FC
Single arm/single leg row with Portsmouth FC
Inverse row with Portsmouth FC
Split squats with Portsmouth FC
Pull-ups with Portsmouth FC
Single leg squat with Portsmouth FC
Medicine ball chest press with Portsmouth FC
SIngle arm cord press with Portsmouth FC
Dumbbell chest press with Portsmouth FC
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.