Single arm/single leg row

Defender Ibrahima Sonko demonstrates the single leg/single arm row, designed to replicate running, pushing and pulling - a trio of key movements for football.



What you need:

Stretch cord



Muscles worked:

Legs

Back



What to do:

2-3 sets

8 reps (left and right leg)

2-3 to per week

Ibrahima Sonko uses EA Active 2 on the Playstation 3 to workout at home.



Also see:

Resisted run lateral with Portsmouth FC

Resisted run linear with Portsmouth FC

Single arm/single row with Portsmouth FC

Inverse row with Portsmouth FC

Split squats with Portsmouth FC

Pull-ups with Portsmouth FC

Dumbbell chest press with Portsmouth FC

Single leg squat with Portsmouth FC

Back squat with Portsmouth FC

Single arm cord press with Portsmouth FC

Medicine ball chest press with Portsmouth FC