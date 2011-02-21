Single arm/single leg row
By Ben Welch
Running, pushing, pulling - this three for one gem of an exercise improves the lot
Defender Ibrahima Sonko demonstrates the single leg/single arm row, designed to replicate running, pushing and pulling - a trio of key movements for football.
What you need:
Stretch cord
Muscles worked:
Legs
Back
What to do:
2-3 sets
8 reps (left and right leg)
2-3 to per week
Ibrahima Sonko uses EA Active 2 on the Playstation 3 to workout at home.
Also see:
Resisted run lateral with Portsmouth FC
Resisted run linear with Portsmouth FC
Single arm/single row with Portsmouth FC
Inverse row with Portsmouth FC
Split squats with Portsmouth FC
Pull-ups with Portsmouth FC
Dumbbell chest press with Portsmouth FC
Single leg squat with Portsmouth FC
Back squat with Portsmouth FC
Single arm cord press with Portsmouth FC
Medicine ball chest press with Portsmouth FC
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.