Resisted run linear
By Ben Welch
Work on your balance, control and technique with this exercise from defender Ibrahima Sonko
The resisted run linear will help you maintain poise and control under pressure, says England's strength and conditioning coach Chris Neville.
What you need:
Stretch cord
Football
Muscles worked:
Core muscles
What to do:
2 sets
6 reps
2-3 times per week
