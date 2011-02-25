The resisted run linear will help you maintain poise and control under pressure, says England's strength and conditioning coach Chris Neville.



What you need:

Stretch cord

Football



Muscles worked:

Core muscles



What to do:

2 sets

6 reps

2-3 times per week



Ibrahima Sonko uses EA Active 2 on the Playstation 3 to workout at home.



Also see:

Resister run lateral with Portsmouth FC

Single arm/single leg row with Portsmouth FC

Inverse row with Portsmouth FC

Split squats with Portsmouth FC

Pull-ups with Portsmouth FC

Dumbbell chest press with Portsmouth FC

Single leg squat with Portsmouth FC

Back squat with Portsmouth FC

Single arm cord press with Portsmouth FC