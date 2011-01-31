Pull-ups
By Ben Welch
Sculpt a strong back for football's physical battles with pull-ups from defender Ibrahima Sonko
Pushing, pulling and out right wrestling contests - it's all part of football's physical battle. Introduce the pull-up to your routine and you'll be built for combat, says defender Ibrahima Sonko and England strength and conditioning coach Chris Neville.
What you need:
Pull-up bar
Muscles worked:
Lats
Rhomboids
What to do:
2 sets
4-5 reps
2-3 times per week
Ibrahima Sonko uses EA Active 2 on the Playstation 3 to workout at home.
