Split squats
By Ben Welch
Equip your legs for running with the split squat drill from defender Ibrahima Sonko
England's strength and conditioning coach Chris Neville explains how the split squat will strengthen your legs for running. Just like bulldozing defender Ibrahima Sonko….
What you need:
No equipment needed
Muscles worked:
Quads
Hamstrings
Calves
Glutes
What to do:
2-3 sets
6 reps per leg
2-3 times per week
Ibrahima Sonko uses EA Active 2 on the Playstation 3 to workout at home.
Also see:
Resisted run lateral with Portsmouth FC
Resisted run linear with Portsmouth FC
Single arm/single leg row with Portsmouth FC
Inverse row with Portsmouth FC
Pull-ups with Portsmouth FC
Dumbbell chest press with Portsmouth FC
Single leg squat with Portsmouth FC
Back squat with Portsmouth FC
Single arm cord press with Portsmouth FC
Medicine ball chest press with Portsmouth FC
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.