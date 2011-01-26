Single leg squat
By Ben Welch
Improve your balance and running power with the single leg squat exercise from defender Ibrahima Sonko and strength and conditioning coach Chris Neville
Defender Ibrahima Sonko demonstrates the single leg squat, which will help you explode out of the blocks, says England strength and conditioning coach Chris Neville.
You will need:
Free weights bench
Pads
Muscles worked:
Quads
Glutes
Hamstrings
Calves
What to do:
2-3 sets
8 reps (each leg)
2-3 times per week
Ibrahima Sonko uses EA Active 2 on the Playstation 3 to workout at home.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.