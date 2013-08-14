Scouting mistakes to avoid
By Ben Welch
Looking for new players? Don't make these common mistakes, says ex-pro footballer and performance specialist Rasmus Ankersen
You've spotted a player with impressive athleticism and dazzling technical skills. On the surface he appears to have everything, but is he really the one?
Even the most eagle-eyed scout can be seduced by a flash of brilliance, but the key to recruitment is not just scouting players with ability, but players with the right ability for your team and the system you play.
Do you adopt a moneyball philosophy? Or trust your instincts and take a chance on a rough diamond? Is athleticism more important than technique? How important is a football brain? Is it worth signing an talented egomaniac?
Picking the right player for your time is down to you, but FFT can help you avoid the most common scouting blunders with the help of ex-pro and performance specialist, Rasmus Ankersen. Check out this video and tap into his expertise.
Rasmus Ankersen was talking at the Science + Football Conference. For more information visit www.scienceandfootball.com.
"We tend to confuse great talent with the right talent. Successful recruitment comes down to having a crystal-clear picture of what you are actually looking for. Talent cannot be evaluated in a vacuum.
You need to know what the kind of talent is and what problems these guys have to solve in your club. Unless you are very clear of that you might end up finding great talent but not the right talent.
There was a great study done in the NFL where they were looking to scout potential quarter-backs. They used intelligence tests to predict how well you would do as a quarter-back, but some of the best in the league actually scored in the lowest five to 10 per cent.
It might be useful to be good on an intelligence test if you are on a big quiz show but it's useless for your chances of becoming a great quarter-back - it's not the right talent."
