Quiz! Can you name every team to have conceded eight or more goals in a Premier League match?

Every now and then, even in the Premier League, one team takes the opportunity to really put the boot into another. The list of highest-scoring Premier League matches continues to evolve, but conceding eight goals or more is extremely rare. This FourFourTwo quiz simply asks you to remember the teams that did.
You might think the teams on the wrong end of eight-goal beatings are as memorable as the opponents that dish them out, but you might be surprised. Let's find out.
Since the Premier League began in August 1992, there have been just 8 teams who've conceded eight or more goals in a single league fixture. We're only giving you the relevant seasons and 3 minutes to rack your brains.
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Chris is a Warwickshire-based freelance football writer specialising in West Midlands football, the Premier League, the EFL and the J.League. He is the author of the High Protein Beef Paste football newsletter and owner of Aston Villa Review. He supports Coventry Sphinx.
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