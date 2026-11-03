Quiz! Can you name every team to have conceded eight or more goals in a Premier League match?

How many of the greatest Premier League thumpings do you remember?

Every now and then, even in the Premier League, one team takes the opportunity to really put the boot into another. The list of highest-scoring Premier League matches continues to evolve, but conceding eight goals or more is extremely rare. This FourFourTwo quiz simply asks you to remember the teams that did.

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You might think the teams on the wrong end of eight-goal beatings are as memorable as the opponents that dish them out, but you might be surprised. Let's find out.

Since the Premier League began in August 1992, there have been just 8 teams who've conceded eight or more goals in a single league fixture. We're only giving you the relevant seasons and 3 minutes to rack your brains.

FourFourTwo has a bunch more football quizzes, all courtesy of Kwizly. First, we want you to answer these questions about the streets football won't forget and these ones about the famous and historic football grounds of England.

We also want to see whether you can complete these 15 career paths using just a list of the previous clubs and a picture - not a name - of the player or former player in question. Don't worry. You'll recognise them all to get you started.

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Next, we have a twisted badge quiz, an odd manager out quiz, and an impossible challenge to name every Champions League team ever. You're better off just settling for as many as you can get in the time limit on that one.

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