Quickfire Quiz 237: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

It's time to tackle another FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz. You'll have just 90 seconds to answer 10 football trivia questions. Let's go.
Handpicked football quizzes we know you'll love
QUICKFIRE QUIZ Play more Quickfire Quizzes
FourFourTwo has many more football quizzes courtesy of Kwizly. For starters, can you ace this quiz about Coventry City in the Premier League? There's a bit of a gap in the middle, so nineties knowledge is essential.
When we come back to do this again in 10 years, Coventry will be included in the new version. For now, can you remember the top goalscorer of all 20 Premier League teams in 1996-97, in 2006-07, and in 2016-17?
For a varied mix, we want you to name every title sponsor of the EFL Trophy in its history and also to name every player ever to have been sent off three times in a single Premier League season.
Our Big Quiz of English Football Grounds is full of questions that might require some real-world experience of the places football supporters up and down the country call home. Can you answer them all?
Finally, we want you to name every nation ever to have beaten England in a World Cup match. That includes both knocking them out and beating them in the group stage, so there are loads to get and a whole bunch of scars to rediscover. You're welcome.
We have puzzles too. Our Weekend Crossword is a regular football teaser for your Sunday, and remember to sign up to the newsletter for more quizzes in your inbox. Don't forget to join The Club for free additional membership benefits!
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Chris is a Warwickshire-based freelance football writer specialising in West Midlands football, the Premier League, the EFL and the J.League. He is the author of the High Protein Beef Paste football newsletter and owner of Aston Villa Review. He supports Coventry Sphinx.
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