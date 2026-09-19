“Kenny Dalglish gave me the responsibility I craved. He was the manager who understood me most as a player” Jan Molby on the Liverpool legends who helped shape his Anfield career

Jan Molby arrived at Liverpool from Ajax in 1984 and quickly set about establishing himself on one of the most successful teams in English football history.

The Dane would spend 12 seasons at Anfield, bagging three league titles, a pair of FA Cups and three League Cups, during which time he was one of English football’s most technically gifted players.

During this time, he would form a host of strong bonds and partnerships, with two relationships particularly standing out for him.

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Jan Molby on a pair of Liverpool legends

Kenny Dalglish is in the very upper echelons of Liverpool greats and for Molby, there were few others that ‘got’ him like his former gaffer.

“Kenny was the one that understood me the most as a player,” Molby tells FourFourTwo, as he goes onto explain why Dalglish taking over as Liverpool manager in 1985 proved crucial to the midfielder’s development.

Kenny Dalglish became Liverpool's player-manager in 1985 (Image credit: Getty Images)

There was a perception that Molby was more suited to a deeper role, but Dalglish was able to spot something different in the Danish international.

“A lot of people had an impression that I would’ve been better as a centre-half or a defensive midfield player,” he continues. “But Kenny played me further forward. And that suited me.

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“I liked responsibility as a footballer and Kenny was the one that gave that to me more than any others.”

This trust would see Molby become an increasingly influential figure at Anfield, with his passing range and set-piece ability making him a key player under Dalglish.

Away from the dugout, Molby’s closest relationship at the club was with another Reds icon.

Ian Rush is Liverpool's all-time leading goalscorer (Image credit: Getty Images)

“My best friend at Liverpool,” Molby says of striker Ian Rush.

“The one thing I knew about Rushie before I came to Liverpool was that he would score goals, but there was so much more to his game.

“He was the first line of defending, but he also had terrific movement and that was the one thing which helped my game. That little bit of movement where he just makes that bit of space.”

Jan Molby was speaking to FourFourTwo via Free Bets