Can I watch Bournemouth vs Leeds United? Live streams and broadcast details as in-form Cherries eye another Premier League win

Watch Bournemouth vs Leeds United from anywhere as the Cherries look to claim a third successive win in the Premier League - and their sixth in a row in all competitions. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Bournemouth vs Leeds United: key information Kick-off time: 3:00pm GMT / 11:00am ET / 2:00am AEDT (Sun)

3:00pm GMT / 11:00am ET / 2:00am AEDT (Sun) TV & Streaming: N/A (UK) / Peacock (US) / Stan Sport (AUS)

N/A (UK) / Peacock (US) / Stan Sport (AUS) Watch from anywhere: Use Proton VPN to unblock your stream

After a slow start to the season, Marco Rose's side have well and truly hit their stride, scoring 14 goals without reply during their five-match winning streak.

Leeds will be a tough nut to crack, though, with Daniel Farke's side boasting the second-meanest defence in the league this season, conceding just six goals.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Bournemouth vs Leeds United online and from anywhere in the world in this 2026/27 Premier League clash at the Vitality Stadium.

Is Bournemouth vs Leeds United on TV in the UK?

Bournemouth vs Leeds United is not being televised in the UK. The game kicks off on Saturday at 3pm, a time when football matches cannot legally be broadcast in the UK. This is known as the '3pm blackout'.

If you're visiting the UK from a country with live coverage of Bournemouth vs Leeds United, you can use Proton VPN to access your usual broadcast.

Watch Bournemouth vs Leeds United from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Bournemouth vs Leeds United is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in any country in the world.

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How to watch Bournemouth vs Leeds United in the US

Fans in the US can watch Bournemouth vs Leeds United live on Peacock, with kick-off at 11:00am ET.

Outside of the US? Use Proton VPN to stream the Premier League clash on Peacock.

Watch Bournemouth vs Leeds United on Peacock Peacock Premium plans start at $12.99 a month and will gain you access to Bournemouth vs Leeds United as well as a number of other EPL games across the season. There are savings for annual plans, which start at $129.99 a year.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Leeds United in Australia

Stan Sport has live coverage of Bournemouth vs Leeds United in Australia. The game kicks-off at 2:00am AEDT on Sunday morning.

Visiting the UK from Australia? Proton VPN can unblock your Stan Sport stream of the game.

Watch Bournemouth vs Leeds United on Stan Sport Get Stan Sport for just AU$29.99/month. For comparison, that is roughly £15.50/month for every Premier League, Europa League and Champions League game, including Bournemouth vs Leeds United.

Tickets

Get VIP Bournemouth tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Bournemouth hospitality provides a polished experience in the intimate Vitality Stadium. Guests access the Cherry Orchard Restaurant for gourmet three-course dining (even including a breakfast option for early games!), premium padded seating, and a welcome drink. The package also includes half/full-time refreshments and an official programme.

Bournemouth vs Leeds United: Preview

Two weeks is a long time in football. Before Bournemouth faced Sturm Graz in the Europa League 16 days ago, they had yet to taste victory in the Premier League this season and were coming off the back of a 5-1 defeat at Chelsea.

Suddenly, things appear very sweet indeed for the Cherries. They welcome Leeds United looking to extend a run of five successive wins, in which they have scored 14 goals and conceded none. AC Milan, Manchester United and Aston Villa have each been dispatched 3-0 in Bournemouth's past three games, the latter to send Marco Rose's side into the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

The German manager has well and truly found a winning formula following a slow start to the campaign, and they will surely climb into the top half of the table before too long.

Last season's top scorer Junior Kroupi returned from injury in the 3-0 win over United last Sunday but is not yet ready to start, while midfielder Alex Scott also misses out despite nearing the end of his recovery from a thigh issue.

SEE ALSO Football fixture calendar for the 2026/27 season

Leeds have shown plenty of resilience this season, so it will be fascinating to see how they fare against the free-scoring Cherries.

Daniel Farke's men have drawn five of their eight Premier League games, including three of the last four, with the 2-1 loss against champions Arsenal earlier this month their only defeat of the campaign.

The Whites have had some positive team news since drawing 0-0 at Sunderland last Sunday, with Nico Elvedi available after recovering from illness and both Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Noah Okafor in contention after shrugging off fitness issues.

Dan James could return to the squad following a back problem, but Anton Stach is doubtful after suffering a foot injury.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Bournemouth 2-0 Leeds United

The Cherries are in the groove, so we reckon they will breach Leeds' mean defence and claim a sixth straight win.