How to watch Newcastle United vs Everton for FREE: Live stream Monday Night Football online from anywhere

Watch Newcastle United vs Everton for free from anywhere as both sides do battle once again, following Thursday's meeting in the EFL Cup.

FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Newcastle United and Everton faced off just four days ago in the Carabao Cup, with the Toffees booking their spot in the quarter-finals by virtue of a 3-1 triumph.

The Magpies will be keen to avenge that defeat but will have their work cut out against a side who are performing well once again under the safe hands of David Moyes.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Newcastle United vs Everton online and from anywhere, including for free, in the 2026/27 Premier League season.

Watch Newcastle United vs Everton for FREE

Fans in the US can stream Newcastle United vs Everton for free thanks to YouTube TV's 10-day free trial, which carries USA Network — the US broadcaster of this game.

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Watch Newcastle United vs Everton from anywhere

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How to watch Newcastle United vs Everton in the UK

Viewers in the UK can watch Newcastle United vs Everton live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League will have live coverage of the Premier League clash, which kicks-off at 8:00pm BST.

Watch Newcastle United vs Everton on Sky Sports Sky Sports plans start from £35 a month on a long-term TV contract, while existing customers on a 24-month Sky TV contract can add Sky Sports for £22 a month. You can also stream short-term for a similar cost via Now.

How to watch Newcastle United vs Everton in the US

As mentioned above, Newcastle United vs Everton is live on USA Network in the US, with kick-off at 3:00pm ET.

Not in the US right now? Use Proton VPN to watch Newcastle United vs Everton on USA Network.

How to watch Newcastle United vs Everton in Australia

Fans in Australia can stream Newcastle United vs Everton on Stan Sport. Kick-off is at 6:00am AEDT on Tuesday.

Watch Newcastle United vs Everton on Stan Sport Stan Sport has all Premier League, Champions League, Europa League and WSL football. Best of all it costs just AU$29.99/month — that's roughly £15.70/month in UK terms.

Tickets

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Newcastle United vs Everton: Preview

For the second time in five days, Newcastle must come up with a plan to avoid being stuck by the Toffees.

Boss Matthias Jaissle has been under some pressure, although last weekend's win at Crystal Palace will have helped to relieve some of that for now.

A win against Everton would go along way to helping them climb the table again, with only Dan Burn able to muster a goal in the 3-1 loss on Merseyside.

The Magpies have also won just one of the last six Premier League H2Hs (D2, L3).

SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide, Streams & Fixtures

Despite Jack Grealish's omission, the Toffees can feel somewhat positive heading to the northeast for Monday's battle.

Moyes has confirmed defender Jarrad Branthwaite should be available to face the Magpies after recovering from concussion.

The centre-back has completed the required recovery period and is expected to be back in contention for the contest on Monday.

“Jarrad should have recovered from his concussion and also the timescale which we had to abide by,” Moyes said in his pre-match press conference.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Newcastle 1-2 Everton

Everton burst into a two-goal lead and win the game, despite conceding in the second half through Osula.