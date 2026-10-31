How to watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund for FREE: Live streams and TV details for first Der Klassiker of Bundesliga 2026/27 season

Watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga for free from anywhere, as Harry Kane gets set to make his first appearance since winning the Ballon d'Or this week. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

The first Der Klassiker of the 2026/27 Bundesliga season is the perfect game for Kane to return to Bayern's starting lineup, five days after being crowned Ballon d'Or 2026 winner.

The striker will be desperate to cap a dream week by firing his side to victory against title rivals Dortmund, with the two sides level on 17 points at the top of the table.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga online and from anywhere, including for FREE.

Watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund for FREE

In the US, you can stream Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund for free on Fandango.

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Watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund from anywhere

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How to watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund in the UK

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund is live on Sky Sports in the UK.

Sky Sports Football will have live coverage of the Bundesliga clash, which kicks-off at 5:30pm GMT.

Outside the UK? Unlock your Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund stream on Sky Sports via NordVPN.

Watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund on Sky Sports Sky Sports plans start from £35 a month on a long-term TV contract, while existing customers on a 24-month Sky TV contract can add Sky Sports for £22 a month. You can also stream short-term for a similar cost via Now.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund in the US

Bayern vs Dortmund will be shown live and free on Fandango in the US.

Not in the US right now? Use NordVPN to watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund as if you were at home.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund live on beIN SPORTS.

The Bundesliga clash will be shown on beIN SPORTS 3 and the beIN SPORTS CONNECT streaming service, with kick-off is at 4:30am AEDT on Sunday.

Watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund on beIN SPORTS Fans in Australia can watch every Bundesliga match this season live on beIN SPORTS, including Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund. Plans start from $16.99 a month or $169.99 a year, with a one-week free trial available.

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund: Preview

It has been quite the week at Bayern Munich, for very different reasons. The news that Harry Kane had been crowned Ballon d'Or 2026 winner on Monday night was cause for celebration, while relief will have been the overriding emotion after head coach Vincent Kompany was discharged from hospital following his collapse at the training ground last Friday.

The cause has been diagnosed as meningeal irritation and the former Manchester City defender is not expected in the dugout against Dortmund as he continues his recovery.

Bayern's players and assistant coach Aaron Danks - who is leading the team in Kompany's absence - must now concentrate on the biggest domestic game of their season so far, with Die Roten and Borussia Dortmund separated only by goal difference ahead of the first league Der Klassiker of the campaign.

Kane will surely return after sitting out Wednesday's 6-1 win over FC Magdeburg in the DFB-Pokal, but winger Luis Diaz and Jamal Musiala are among the big names who are sidelined due to injury.

SEE ALSO How to watch Bundesliga 2026/27: TV Guide and Free Streams

Dortmund led the Bundesliga until a fortnight ago but they have been solid rather than spectacular this season, scoring just 12 goals in seven games and conceding only four.

Niko Kovac's side have claimed single-goal victories across three competitions in each of their past three matches, against Sabah in the Champions League, Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga and Werder Bremen in the Pokal, but they will need to be at their best to continue that run at the Allianz Arena.

Die Schwarzgelben have already lost once to Bayern this season, in the German Super Cup back in August, and another defeat would see them lose ground to Bayern's winning machine - not a position you want to be in.

Kovac will hope to have attacking midfielder Konstantinos Karetsas available, while English youngster Jobe Bellingham could start in the centre of the park after claiming assists in each of his past two games.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Bayern Munich 2-1 Borussia Dortmund

Bayern are unbeaten in the past five meetings and we are backing them to have the edge over their rivals again.