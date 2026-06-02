Tonda Eckert, you've made quite the name for yourself

Southampton will be playing Championship football next season despite going unbeaten in the 2025/26 play-offs.

The blame for this rests squarely upon the shoulders of first-team head coach Tonda Eckert, who, I must preface, should be applauded for fronting up to the criticism that has fallen at his door in recent weeks.

The Saints were barred from the Championship play-off final against Hull City, and replaced by defeated semi-finalists Middlesbrough, after an independent commission found the south coast club guilty of spying on Boro training in the 72 hours preceding their first leg tie.

Southampton apology video felt insincere after getting play-off boot

Southampton manager Tonda Eckert during the Championship play-off semi-final against Middlesbrough (Image credit: Getty Images)

Since 2018, it has been forbidden for English Football League (EFL) clubs to observe opponents' training in the three-day period before a fixture.

Even before the original Spygate saga of 2018 - involving Leeds United and Derby County, which prompted a change to EFL legislation - it had always been the case that clubs should behave in good faith towards each other, so much so, that it is written into the EFL rules.

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds were fined after spying on Derby - Bielsa paid the fine out of his own pocket (Image credit: Getty Images)

Since taking the top job at Southampton, Eckert has overseen a spying campaign on the Saints' upcoming opponents, to which the club have admitted being a party to in at least two other cases.

Eckert delivered an eight-minute video message, primarily to the club's supporters, but clearly intended for a wider audience, this week, apologising for the sins committed which resulted in Southampton receiving an unprecedented play-off expulsion.

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Maintaining intense eye contact down the camera lens, almost as if he were observing a Middlesbrough training session shot on an iPhone, Eckert took his medicine and owned up to the actions that ultimately saw Saints miss out on a shot at promotion back to the Premier League.

For all intents and purposes, this seemed to be your bog standard celebrity apology video. The familiar platitudes were laid out: 'I've let you down, I take full responsibility, yadda yadda'. But, hang on, there's still four minutes of this video left.

Turning quicker than a fleet of foot intern whose stealthy plot had been foiled by Rockliffe Hall training ground staff, Eckert began explaining his actions. Hmm. The tone became much less apologetic. To the neutral, you could be excused for thinking the Saints boss didn't really mean everything he'd said in those opening four minutes.

Tonda Eckert applauds the fans, or should that be an apology? (Image credit: Getty Images)

I don't know about you, but whenever I've had to apologise for something, it's usually a brief exchange in which I take responsibility, offer restitution to the aggrieved party and don't bother with the whole, '...but, the thing is you see, I was only doing it because...'. And that's because it's not a great look - even if you still feel like you're in the right.

"When I worked in Italy for over four years, every starting lineup that we've chosen for the games was always out in the media before games," Eckert said. "And the reason is that our training sessions, especially the ones before games, have always been observed from media and opponent teams that we came up against.

"[Pep] Guardiola has spoken about this at his time at Bayern Munich that it has been common practice in Germany to observe training sessions knowing other teams would do the same. I don't want to say this to excuse what we have done, I just want to give you context in the way that I grew up in the football world.

Tonda Eckert led Southampton to the FA Cup semi-finals, where he met Pep Guardiola's Manchester City (Image credit: Getty Images)

"There's different rules in England, different rules from the EFL and I should have known them.

"The bitter irony is none of what has happened had any effect on sporting performance. I don't want to use this as an excuse.

"I have made a mistake and I take full responsibility."

Eckert had to eat this one, like a big humble parmo. He'd been caught breaking the rules and punished for it. Some might argue Southampton were sanctioned unfairly or disproportionately, but Eckert represents the club, he is the face acting on behalf of those he manages, those who support him and the team, and those he works under, in what he believed to be the club's best interests. Punishment fits the crime, I'm afraid.

But Eckert didn't eat it - and it's likely now he never will, and won't have to. The German coach keeps his job and has instilled a siege mentality at St. Mary's Stadium, based on the social media response from Saints supporters.