How to watch Croatia vs Belgium for FREE: Live streams for international friendly

Croatia skipper Luka Modric is set to play at his 5th World Cup

Watch Croatia vs Belgium as both team's face-off in this World Cup warm-up clash.

Want to watch the game for FREE? FourFourTwo has all the details on how to do so below...

Croatia will soon face England in their World Cup opener on June 17, but first face Belgium in this warm-up encounter.

Rudi Garcia's side travels to Rijeka and will bring a squad full of European powerhouses, which includes Leandro Trossard of Arsenal and Kevin De Bruyne of Napoli.

Want to watch the Croatia vs Belgium friendly for FREE? Read on to learn how you can do so.

Can I watch Croatia vs Belgium for FREE?

Croatia vs Belgium will be shown live and for free on Nova TV in Croatia, on RTBF Auvio in Belgium and Fubo Sports Network in the USA.

A VPN will help you unlock your stream if you're away from home today.

Watch Croatia vs Belgium from anywhere

Out of the country right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Can I watch Croatia vs Belgium in the UK?

Croatia vs Belgium will be televised live in the UK on Prime Video Sport via PPV.

You can watch Croatia vs Belgium on Amazon Prime Video for as little as £2.99. Pay-per-view is available for this friendly. Click here for more details

Watch Croatia vs Belgium for in the US

Croatia vs Belgium is available in the US for free on Fubo Sports Network.

Stream Croatia vs Belgium for free on Fubo Sports Network. You don't need an account, however if you want to purchase a Fubo plan ready for the World Cup then get Fubo Pro for $73.99/month which gets you access to Fox and FS1, who will show all the games across the tournament.

READ Croatia World Cup 2026 squad: Zlatko Dalic's final 26-man selection

Croatia vs Belgium: Preview

Tuesday's friendly at Stadion HNK Rijeka pits together Croatia and Belgium, two nations that continue preparations for their respective World Cup finals campaigns.

Zlatko Dalic's men are looking to bounce back from a 3-1 defeat to Brazil last time out, with Luka Modric named as his skipper for the tournament.

Currently recovering from a broken cheekbone, it remains to be seen if the ex-Real Madrid man will feature in this one.

"He's training with a [facial] mask and doing well. Maybe this break helped him," Dalic said. "We'll see his condition, but I don't doubt him. He'll be in good form."

READ Belgium World Cup 2026 squad: Rudi Garcia's final selection for this summer

Belgium travel to Rijeka in excellent form and are unbeaten in their last ten matches.

Napoli striker Romelu Lukaku is unavailable through injury, but Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne is fit.

Arsenal title-winner Leandro Trossard will hope to stake him claim, having also made the cut for the tournament.

"Romelu has recovered, but he's out of shape, and I'm not sure he'll be able to start the matches. But he's our best striker, Belgium's all-time leading scorer," said Garcia.

"We have five weeks to get him back to full fitness so that little by little he can help the team."

Prediction

Croatia 2-2 Begium

FourFourTwo predicts a draw.