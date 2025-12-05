Why Donald Trump is speaking at 2026 World Cup draw

Donald Trump will speak at the 2026 World Cup draw

Donald Trump will be given the chance to speak at the 2026 World Cup draw.

The 42 teams that have already qualified, plus the six as-yet-undetermined teams who will make their way through the play-offs in March, will all discover which of the 12 groups they will be placed into and, crucially, who they will be facing at next summer's tournament.

But of course, it wouldn't be a draw for a major tournament if they didn't significantly pad out the schedule with a phenomenal amount of absolute guff...hence Trump's involvement.

FIFA tempt Donald Trump on stage at World Cup draw with stupid made-up prize

Gianni Infantino has tried to be bezzie mates with Donald Trump (Image credit: Getty Images)

Entirely coincidentally, FIFA have decided that now is exactly the right time to hand out their very first FIFA Peace Prize.

And wouldn't you just know it, but they've decided that Trump should receive the award? We presume they will also be making him his own special cake to ruin for the occasion as well.

Possibly the whitest thumbs up you'll ever see in your life (Image credit: Getty Images)

FIFA farted out in a statement last month: "In an increasingly unsettled and divided world, it’s fundamental to recognise the outstanding contribution of those who work hard to end conflicts and bring people together in a spirit of peace.

"Football stands for peace, and on behalf of the entire global football community, the FIFA Peace Prize — Football Unites the World will recognise the enormous efforts of those individuals who unite people, bringing hope for future generations."

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Because nothing says peace and unity like sending troops into your own cities and persecuting your own citizens, does it.

The prize will be given to Trump at the World Cup draw on Friday afternoon, affording the president the opportunity to deliver a no-doubt charming and modest speech.

The World Cup will be held in Canada, Mexico and the United States in 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Athletic note that Trump 'has been given a couple of minutes to talk' but that FIFA is 'unlikely to be overly stringent on limiting Trump'.

The 2026 World Cup draw is set to start at 5pm UK time (midday ET), with the whole ceremony scheduled to take around 90 minutes to complete while FIFA blow smoke up their own backside.

The actual tournament will kick off next June and conclude with the final at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, July 19.

The United States will share hosting duties with Canada and Mexico.