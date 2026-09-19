“The longer Manchester City are at the top, the more people talk about the club, and the more they talk about me. I want City to always be successful” Sergio Aguero discusses his Premier League legacy

When Sergio Aguero called time on his Manchester City career and left for Barcelona in 2021, he had spent a decade terrorising Premier League defences and helping to establish the Citizens as a Premier League juggernaut.

The Argentine scored 260 goals for City on his way to pocketing five Premier League winners’ medals, an FA Cup and six League Cups.

But as Aguero looks back at his decade-long stint at City, he insists his legacy is not entirely in the past, with the club’s continued success helping keep his generation in the spotlight.

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Aguero on his City legacy

Aguero is City's all-time leading goalscorer (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I left in 2021, after 10 happy years, but I want City to continue to be successful,” he tells FourFourTwo.

Aguero turned out 390 times for the club to cement himself as a Premier League great, and still remains emotionally invested in the club.

Aguero's iconic moments at City included his 2012 title-winning goal (Image credit: Getty)

This means that Aguero sees a direct connection between City’s current successes and the legacy of his side who helped City break through and end a four-decade wait for a title win.

“If they keep winning titles and signing really good players, even now, that also continues to increase my legacy at the club,” he believes.

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And conversely, he is of the opinion that should City lose their sparkle, it will impact those who helped build the club in recent years.

“If they go down the wrong path, people won’t talk about City as much any more,” he adds.

“The longer City are at the top, the more people talk about the club, and the more they talk about those of us who played for the club.”

Aguero also won 101 caps for Argentina (Image credit: Getty Images)

And for Aguero, this recognition is not solely for himself, despite the countless match-winning contributions and iconic moments he provided during his ten-year stint in Manchester.

“For myself and the other guys who I played with, our names will continue to be up there.”