How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City for FREE: Live stream details, TV info and match preview

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City as Frank Lampard's side look to end their winless start to the Premier League season. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Nottingham Forest got a first win of the campaign at Villa Park last weekend, as summer signing Liam Delap netted his first goal for the club, with Igor Jesus scoring the winner just two minutes from time in the Midlands.

Coventry City are currently 0-4 after last weekend's 5-0 hammering against Brighton. Taiwo Awoniyi was also sent off in the defeat, with Lampard's men suffering even more misery in midweek as they were beaten 3-1 by Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City online and from anywhere, including for free, as the 2026/27 Premier League season continues.

Can I watch Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City for free?

Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City isn't technically available to watch for free, but there is a way that viewers in the US can stream the game at no cost.

Live coverage in the States is on NBC, which is available on YouTube TV, which currently comes with a 10-day free trial for new customers.

Outside the US? Use a VPN to access your free Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City.

The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can make your devices appear to be in any country in the world.

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How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City in the UK

Viewers in the UK can watch Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League will have live coverage of the Premier League clash, with kick-off at 5:30pm BST.

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City on Sky Sports Sky Sports is the main rights holder for the Premier League in the UK, with at least 215 games – including Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City. Plans start from £35 a month on a long-term TV contract, while existing customers on a 24-month Sky TV contract can add Sky Sports for £20 a month. You can also stream short-term for a similar cost via Now.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City in the US

As mentioned above, NBC is showing Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City in the US. The game is also live on Peacock, NBC's streaming platform. Kick-off is at 12:30pm ET.

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City on Peacock Peacock Premium plans start at $12.99 a month, which nets you roughly half of all Premier League games each week during the 2026/27 season, including Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City. There are savings for annual plans, which start at $129.99 a year.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City in Australia

Fans in Australia can stream Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City on Stan Sport. Kick-off is at 2:30am AEST on Sunday.

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City on Stan Sport Stan Sport is down in price for 2026/27 from AU$32 to AU$29.99. The streaming service will not only show Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City but also every other Premier League and Champions League game across the campaign.

Tickets

Get VIP Nottingham Forest tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Nottingham Forest's Seat Unique Club provides an elevated VIP experience with an exclusive entrance and premium padded balcony seating. The package features a Champagne reception, a pre-match buffet, and a complimentary bar (beer, wine, soft drinks). Guests also enjoy a match programme, half-time tea/coffee, and a full-time cheeseboard (yes, really!) in a welcoming, family-friendly environment.

Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City: Preview

Forest are in much happier spirits after their first win of the season against Unai Emery's side last weekend at Villa Park.

Igor Jesus sealed the win after Liam Delap had opened his Forest account, which helps ease the pressure on Oliver Glasner's ideas at the City Ground, having made the switch to his favoured 3-4-2-1 system over the summer.

Daniel Munoz came straight in and impressed following his move from Crystal Palace, whilst Morgan Gibbs-White continued to be Forest's star man in all creative areas, with a goal and two assists to his name in four games already.

The biggest omission remains centre-back Nikola Milenkovic (thigh), with Jair Cunha (thigh) and Nicolo Savona (knee) both also sidelined.

SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide, Streams & Fixtures

Coventry have lost every single game to begin the season, which isn't helping Lampard's case or plans to keep the Sky Blues in the Premier League.

A 3-1 defeat in the EFL Cup in midweek won't help matters, nor will the fact City are one of two teams yet to score in the Premier League so far this season, the other being Tottenham.

Victor Torp scored a stunning free-kick in the defeat against Villa and will be hoping to make his first start of the season at the City Ground this weekend.

In terms of injuries, Coventry are still missing Haji Wright (thigh), Kaine Kesler-Hayden (thigh), Luke Woolfenden (knee), and Frank Onyeka is a doubt with a wrist problem.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Nottingham Forest 3-0 Coventry City

Forest are beginning to find their groove and we expect them to ease past a struggling Coventry on Saturday.