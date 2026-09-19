How to watch Brighton vs Arsenal for FREE: Live stream online from anywhere as Premier League champions face high-flying Seagulls

Watch Brighton vs Arsenal for free as the Premier League champions head to the south coast to take on Fabian Hurzeler's in-form Seagulls. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Brighton vs Arsenal: key information Kick-off time: 3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET / 12:00am AEST (Sun)

3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET / 12:00am AEST (Sun) Free Stream: CazéTV (Brazil)

CazéTV (Brazil) TV & Streaming: USA Network (US) / Stan Sport (AUS)

USA Network (US) / Stan Sport (AUS) Watch from anywhere: Use Proton VPN to unblock your stream

Albion have had an excellent week, hammering Coventry City 5-0 in the league last Sunday before fighting back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 at Manchester United in the Carabao Cup third round on Wednesday.

The Gunners are also in fantastic form and have won seven matches out of seven across all competitions so far this term, while they lead the Premier League table.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Brighton vs Arsenal online and from anywhere, including for free, in the 2026/27 Premier League.

Watch Brighton vs Arsenal for FREE

CazéTV in Brazil is showing Brighton vs Arsenal for free on YouTube.

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Watch Brighton vs Arsenal from anywhere

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Is Brighton vs Arsenal on TV in the UK?

Brighton vs Arsenal is not being televised in the UK. The game kicks-off on Saturday at 3pm, a time when football matches cannot legally be broadcast in the UK. This is known as the '3pm blackout'.

Outside the UK, the game is available in virtually every country across the globe. If you're visiting the UK, you can use Proton VPN to access your usual coverage.

How to watch Brighton vs Arsenal in the US

As mentioned above, Brighton vs Arsenal is live on USA Network in the US. Kick-off is at 10:00am ET.

How to watch Brighton vs Arsenal in Australia

Viewers in Australia can watch Brighton vs Arsenal live on Stan Sport. The game kicks-off at 12:00am (midnight) AEST on Sunday.

Watch Brighton vs Arsenal on Stan Sport Stan Sport is down in price for 2026/27 from AU$32 to AU$29.99. The streaming service will not only show Brighton vs Arsenal but also every other Premier League and Champions League game across the campaign.

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Brighton vs Arsenal: Preview

This Saturday-afternoon clash on the south coast pits the Premier League's highest goalscorers heading into the weekend against its best defence.

It is no surprise to see Arsenal keeping goals out, but Brighton's free-scoring start to the campaign has been more of a shock - particularly when you consider they sold striker Danny Welbeck to Chelsea in the summer and have been without key attackers Kaoru Mitoma, Yankuba Minteh, Jack Hinshelwood and Georginio Rutter due to injury.

The Seagulls have scored at least three goals in five of their past six matches and if they continue that trend against a miserly Gunners defence, their fans will have every reason to get excited.

Rutter returned from injury during the 3-2 comeback win against Manchester United in midweek, but deadline-day signing Femi Azeez won't be available until after the international break as he works his way back to full fitness.

SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide, Streams & Fixtures

Arsenal continued their perfect start to the campaign with a 4-2 Carabao Cup third round victory at Ipswich Town in midweek to make it seven wins out of seven across all competitions.

Mikel Arteta made nine changes to his starting lineup and his fringe players stepped up, with 16-year-old Max Dowman scoring twice and Noni Madueke and Mikel Merino also on target.

The Arsenal manager is likely to revert to an XI that more closely resembles the one that started the 2-0 win at Sunderland last Saturday and he will have some decisions to make, with defensive quartet Cristhian Mosquera, Ben White, Jurrien Timber and Piero Hincapie all expected to be available despite fitness concerns.

They will further bolster a Gunners defence that conceded just one goal in their opening four Premier League matches, putting them top of the table.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Brighton 1-2 Arsenal

The Seagulls will fancy themselves to breach the Gunners' watertight back line, but the champions have to be favourites here.