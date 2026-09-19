How to watch Everton vs Ipswich Town: Live streams, TV channels and kick-off time for Premier League Saturday 3pm clash

Everton's Charly Alcaraz celebrates his winner against Wolves in the Carabao Cup

Watch Everton vs Ipswich Town in the Premier League as the Tractor Boys look to end the Toffees' unbeaten start to the season on their first visit to Hill Dickinson Stadium. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Everton vs Ipswich Town: key information Kick-off time: 3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET / 12:00am AEST (Sun)

3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET / 12:00am AEST (Sun) TV & Streaming: Peacock (US) / Stan Sport (AUS)

Peacock (US) / Stan Sport (AUS) Watch from anywhere: Get 75% off with NordVPN

David Moyes' side have quietly enjoyed a strong opening month of the campaign, taking six points from their first four league games and reaching the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Ipswich are also on six points and will be reasonably happy with how they have started life back in the Premier League following their promotion last season.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Everton vs Ipswich Town online and from anywhere in the world as the Premier League 2026/27 season continues.

Is Everton vs Ipswich Town on TV in the UK?

Everton vs Ipswich Town is not being televised in the UK. The game kicks-off on Saturday at 3pm, a time when football matches cannot legally be broadcast in the UK. This is known as the '3pm blackout'.

You can access the game in multiple countries including the likes of the US and Australia where you will find great deals for watching EPL football.

If you're visiting the UK, you can use NordVPN to access your usual coverage.

Watch Everton vs Ipswich Town from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss Everton vs Ipswich Town.

The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

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How to watch Everton vs Ipswich Town in the US

Viewers in the US can watch Everton vs Ipswich Town on Peacock. Kick-off is at 10:00am ET.

Peacock is NBC's streaming platform, which not only hosts a live stream of the NBC games but also exclusively shows a number of other Premier League matches each week. Plans start from $12.99 a month or $129.99 a year.

Not in the US right now? Use NordVPN to watch Everton vs Ipswich Town on Peacock.

How to watch Everton vs Ipswich Town in Australia

Everton vs Ipswich Town is live on Stan Sport in Australia. Kick-off is at 12:00am AEST (midnight) on Sunday morning.

Stan Sport is getting cheaper for 2026/27, thanks to the newly introduced Basic with Ads plan, bringing the monthly cost down from AU$32 to AU$29.99.

For comparison, that is roughly £15.50/month for every Premier League and Champions League game.

Travelling outside Australia? NordVPN is your ticket to watch Everton vs Ipswich Town on Stan Sport.

Tickets

Get VIP Everton tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Everton's new Hill Dickinson Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock features a state-of-the-art Premium Experience. The packages, available for the 2025/26 season, will offer prime pitch views and easy movement between seats and lounges, ensuring a top-tier, seamless, and luxurious matchday environment consistent with the club's ‘Nothing but the best’ motto.

Everton vs Ipswich Town: Preview

Everton head into their home clash with Ipswich Town unbeaten in all competitions this season, although a run of three successive draws in the Premier League takes the shine off that statistic ever so slightly.

The Toffees showed guts and determination to score last-minute equalisers against Bournemouth and Manchester United, and hold Tottenham Hotspur to a 0-0 draw in North London last Saturday.

They returned to winning ways with a 1-0 home victory over Wolves in the Carabao Cup third round in midweek, with fringe players Charly Alcaraz - who scored the only goal - and Tyler Dibling impressing, while Jack Grealish made his first start since returning on loan from Manchester City.

Manager David Moyes rested centre-back duo James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite for the cup clash, so both are expected to return here - with the latter riding the crest of a wave after being recalled to the England squad for the upcoming international break.

SEE ALSO Football fixture calendar for the 2026/27 season

Ipswich have already gained half the number of wins they managed all season the last time they were in the Premier League, thanks to deadline-day signing Zian Flemming's 90th-minute strike at Crystal Palace last weekend.

That 3-2 victory was the Tractor Boys' second of the campaign and they will hope to add to their tally on their first trip to Hill Dickinson Stadium, having claimed seven points from their final three visits to Goodison Park.

Manager Gary O'Neil almost has a fully-fit squad to choose from, with only Jack Taylor absent and Azor Matusiwa back available, while striker Emersonn is also fit after recovering from a tight quad.

Anis Mehmeti and Chuba Akpom started and scored in Tuesday's 4-2 Carabao Cup home defeat by Arsenal, although neither are likely to keep their place in the XI.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Everton 1-0 Ipswich Town

The Toffees are strong at home, so they will be targeting all three points here.