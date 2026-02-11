Erling Haaland was back among the goals for Man City on Sunday

Watch Manchester City vs Fulham today as the Premier League title chasers get a chance to close the gap at the top, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Spare a thought for Marco Silva and Fulham, a talented a promoted team in their own right but on a collision course with a Man City side on the highest of highs.

Sunday's dramatic win at Anfield ensured that City kept the difference between themselves and Premier League leaders Arsenal down to six points just when it looked like they might come into this game nine behind.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Manchester City vs Fulham online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Manchester City vs Fulham in the UK

This week's Premier League programme including Manchester City vs Fulham will be available to watch on TNT Sports / Discovery+ in the UK. It will be shown live on TNT Sports 4 and can be streamed by subscribers to the Discovery+ platform.

Watch Manchester City vs Fulham from anywhere

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions that prevent you from watching your usual subscription services from another country. A good VPN is your ticket to the game, even when you’re abroad.

Watch Manchester City vs Fulham in the US

Manchester City vs Fulham is one of the Premier League games available to stream live in the United States this week on Peacock, the official streaming platform of NBC Sports.

How to watch Manchester City vs Fulham in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch Manchester City vs Fulham through Stan Sport.

Manchester City vs Fulham: Premier League preview

Man City's win over Liverpool delivered a stoppage time period for the ages. Erling Haaland scored what proved to be the winner before the football fiasco that was their remarkable disallowed goal.

Pep Guardiola and his players knew they needed to get the job done but now it's their turn to apply some pressure to the team at the top.

Arsenal don't play their 26th Premier League fixture until Thursday, when a visit to Brentford will look especially troublesome if a home win for City closes the gap to just three points.

The reverse fixture was a bizarre 5-4 win for the title chasers at Craven Cottage, just the latest in a long and miserable head-to-head history for Fulham.

Tickets

Manchester City have won the last 19 fixtures between these teams in all competitions, dating back as far as February 2012. Fulham's last win was in 2009, when Stephen Ireland (for City), Clint Dempsey and Dickson Etuhu were the scorers in a 3-1 Fulham victory.

City have lost just once in their last 13 league matches, a 2-0 reverse against Manchester United at Old Trafford. They've drawn more of their recent games than they'd have liked but they have, crucially, kept in touch with the Gunners at the top.

Fulham lost their last two against Man United and Everton, and any of the four teams immediately below them could knock them out of the top half of the table this week.

With three of the bottom four to come before the end of March, anything the Cottagers can take from their effervescent hosts in this one might be best viewed as a bonus.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Manchester City 2-0 Fulham

City suddenly have the wind in their sails and we're predicting that Fulham will be blown over at the Etihad.