Mohamed Salah given lifeline in bid to avoid Saudi Pro League: report
The Liverpool forward will depart Anfield this summer - but it remains to be seen where he will end up next
Mohamed Salah's impending departure from Anfield has sparked a flurry of speculation about where he might end up next.
The Egypt international will leave Liverpool this summer after a poor final season for the Reds punctuated by his outspoken thoughts on being dropped and the club's style of play under Arne Slot.
After nine years as a Red, that has left Salah to weigh up where his next adventure lies - and one report has suggested he is keen to avoid a move to the Saudi Pro League.
Mohamed Salah wants to stay in Europe, according to reports
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Salah has been linked with a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia for years, with Liverpool turning down a massive bid for his services a couple of years ago.
Speculation that he might end up plying his trade there was rampant again after his summer exit from Liverpool was announced earlier this season - but Caught Offside claim that Salah is keen to keep playing in Europe.
To that end, they posit that Turkish giants Fenerbahce may well end up being Salah's next club.
Salah's representative have reportedly been presented with an 'informal offer' in initial talks with the club.
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Caught Offside cite an anonymous source as saying: “Salah is hugely ambitious, at the moment I don’t see him going to Saudi. Fenerbahce have had some initial talks and it’s looking positive.”
Making that move could give Salah the chance to claim a place in the top ten Champions League and European cup goalscorers of all time. He is currently 11th with 54 goals in the competition, with Thomas Muller (57), Andriy Shevchenko (59) and Ruud van Nistelrooy (60) in his sights.
Fenerbahce are currently under the caretaker management of Zeki Murat Gole following Domenico Tedesco's dismissal last month.
Tedesco had only been appointed as Jose Mourinho's successor in September after the latter returned to Benfica, but was unable to close the gap on fierce rivals Galatasaray despite an extended run of excellent form.
Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.
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