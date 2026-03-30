Liverpool report: Mohamed Salah in shock talks with former club

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Liverpool star Mohamed Salah could well return to his former employers when his time on Merseyside ends this summer

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool FC) looks on during the Champions League group game between Eintracht Frankfurt and Liverpool FC at the Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany, on October 22, 2025. (Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Could Mohamed Salah return to a ex-employer? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is a surprise target for one of his former clubs.

After nine years at Liverpool, the Egypt international has announced that this season will be his final on Merseyside, having won just about every trophy available in almost a decade at the club.

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Mohamed Salah is leaving Liverpool – with a former club in the running to sign him

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Ranked at no.5 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest Premier League players of all time, Salah has had a monumental impact on English football and picking up the PFA Player of the Year in 2018, 2022 and 2025, as well as winning two league titles with the Reds.

But with manager Arne Slot looking to rejuvenate his team after spending over £400 million last summer, the 33-year-old has decided to seek pastures new – though that could see him return to a former club.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 15: Arne Slot manager / head coach of Liverpool hugs Mohamed Salah of Liverpool at full time during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Bournemouth at Anfield on August 15, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Arne Slot is building a new team with his stamp on it (Image credit: Getty Images)

Italian publication La Gazzetta dello Sport have reported via Fichajes in Spain that Roma have begun an ambitious plan to bring the winger back to the Eternal City for a second spell at the Stadio Olimpico.

Salah initially joined the Gialorossi on loan from Chelsea 2015, but made the move permanent the following summer, netting a respectable 34 goals in all competitions across two campaigns.