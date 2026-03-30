Liverpool report: Mohamed Salah in shock talks with former club

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is a surprise target for one of his former clubs.

After nine years at Liverpool, the Egypt international has announced that this season will be his final on Merseyside, having won just about every trophy available in almost a decade at the club.

It is believed that despite having a year left on his contract, Salah will walk away from Anfield as a free agent, too.

Article continues below

Mohamed Salah is leaving Liverpool – with a former club in the running to sign him

Get VIP Liverpool tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Seat Unique tickets at Anfield offer a fantastic matchday. You get premium padded seats in the new Anfield Road stand (Block AM5, front rows) and access to the Brodies Lounge for three hours pre-match. Enjoy street food, a complimentary half-time drink, a matchday programme, and entertainment, including a Liverpool legend appearance, making it a truly elevated experience.

Ranked at no.5 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest Premier League players of all time, Salah has had a monumental impact on English football and picking up the PFA Player of the Year in 2018, 2022 and 2025, as well as winning two league titles with the Reds.

But with manager Arne Slot looking to rejuvenate his team after spending over £400 million last summer, the 33-year-old has decided to seek pastures new – though that could see him return to a former club.

Arne Slot is building a new team with his stamp on it (Image credit: Getty Images)

Italian publication La Gazzetta dello Sport have reported via Fichajes in Spain that Roma have begun an ambitious plan to bring the winger back to the Eternal City for a second spell at the Stadio Olimpico.

Salah initially joined the Gialorossi on loan from Chelsea 2015, but made the move permanent the following summer, netting a respectable 34 goals in all competitions across two campaigns.