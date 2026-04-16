Alex Manninger has died at 48 - with his final interview a heartfelt reflection on his 'thrill' to play for Jurgen Klopp
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By Mark White published
Alex Manninger played for both Arsenal and Liverpool, along with Sienna, Juventus, Udinese and Augsburg
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Former Austrian goalkeeper Alex Manninger has died at the age of 48.
Manninger, best remembered for Premier League spells at opposite ends of his playing career with Arsenal and Liverpool, passed away after his car was struck by a train.
The stopper played 33 times for Austria and was a member of the Euro 2008 squad on home soil.Article continues below