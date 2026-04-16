Alex Manninger has died at 48 - with his final interview a heartfelt reflection on his 'thrill' to play for Jurgen Klopp

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Alex Manninger played for both Arsenal and Liverpool, along with Sienna, Juventus, Udinese and Augsburg

Alex Manninger of Arsenal in action during the FA Cup Fourth round match against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England.
(Image credit: Alex Livesey /Allsport)

Former Austrian goalkeeper Alex Manninger has died at the age of 48.

Manninger, best remembered for Premier League spells at opposite ends of his playing career with Arsenal and Liverpool, passed away after his car was struck by a train.

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Alex Manninger recently spoke of his time at Liverpool and connecting with Jurgen Klopp