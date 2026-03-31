'I haven't spoken to Zinedine Zidane in 20 years since World Cup Final headbutt' Marco Materazzi reveals true feelings towards France legend

In what was arguably the greatest on-field scandal since Eric Cantona lunged at a Crystal Palace supporter over a decade earlier, Zidane's World Cup Final headbutt is ingrained in the collective memory of football fans across the world.

The France captain trudged from the field, past the World Cup trophy he had lifted eight years earlier, and down the tunnel as a shellshocked Les Bleus side did their best to keep their cool during the ensuing penalty shootout.

Materazzi's Italy prevailed and Fabio Cannavaro hoisted the trophy above his head in Berlin but the image of Zidane planting his into Materazzi's chest is the one which remains most striking.

Article continues below

Materazzi on Zidane headbutt: Let bygones be bygones

Zinedine Zidane of France turns away after headbutting Marco Materazzi of Italy during the 2006 World Cup final (Image credit: Getty Images)

Since that day, Italy have not won a World Cup knockout match and even missed the last two tournaments, whilst France have made each of the past two finals, winning in 2018.

The defining moment of Materazzi's career is something the former Italy centre-half is still asked about to this day.

Marco Materazzi celebrates as a World champion in 2006 (Image credit: Alamy)

"Have I spoken to Zinedine Zidane? Not yet. For me, it’s no problem. For me, in football, during the 90 minutes, you can do everything to give your team the opportunity to win, and then in the end, when the referee says it's over, for me it's over," he said, in an interview with Hajper.

While Materazzi deems the headbutt water under the bridge, woe betide the reporter who has the courage to ask Zidane for his thoughts on the incident.