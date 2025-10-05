‘I do understand it’ Jack Grealish reveals conversation with Thomas Tuchel following England snub

Jack Grealish has got off to a flyer on loan at Everton

Everton winger Jack Grealish has claimed to “understand” the decision to leave him out of the most recent England squad following a conversation with Thomas Tuchel.

The Three Lions revealed their most squad earlier this week, for games against Wales and Latvia, with the likes of Eberechi Eze, Anthony Gordon and Marcus Rashford making the cut.

Grealish has got off to an incredible start on loan with the Toffees from Manchester City, clinching the Premier League’s Player of the Month award for August, but there was no space in Tuchel’s team for the 30-year-old.

Jack Grealish understands Thomas Tuchel’s England decision

There was no space in the England squad for Grealish despite his form (Image credit: Getty Images)

The loanee winger spoke to Sky Sports ahead of Everton’s Sunday afternoon clash with Crystal Palace, his first media duty since the decision was made public.

Asked about the snub by former Aston Villa teammate Micah Richards in the studio, Grealish struck a calm, determined tone, revealing that he had spoken to Tuchel about the call.

Grealish revealed that he spoke to Tuchel about the decision to leave him out of the squad (Image credit: Getty Images)

“First of all, you want to play well for your club, because that’s what we do every week,” Grealish said. “But, obviously, you want to be in the England squad.

“But, I do understand it. I spoke to the manager there, and I understand that there’s a lot of competition, especially in that left-wing spot at the moment.

“Rashy’s [Marcus Rashford] flying, Eze, Anthony Gordon, you know, everyone’s doing so well.

“I can’t really complain, it is what it is. Hopefully, I can just keep performing and keep influencing games.”

Marcus Rashford's contributions on loan at Barcelona made it difficult for Tuchel to pick Grealish (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, Grealish has taken the knock gracefully, as he has been one of the league’s stand-out players in the early part of this season.

But he and Tuchel are right in that there is a lot of competition for that role as things stand.

Nevertheless, if Grealish continues to consistently perform, with his experience of England camps, and the way he offers something slightly different to a traditional winger, he will continue to give Tuchel headaches as the 2026 World Cup nears.

Grealish is valued at €28m, according to Transfemarkt. Everton take on Crystal Palace this afternoon in a Sunday packed with Premier League action.