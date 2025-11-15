‘I ate Liam Gallagher’s steak. He came back with a fire extinguisher, set it off and absolutely slaughtered us with it!’ Paul Gascoigne on his meeting with the Oasis frontman
Paul Gascoigne and Liam Gallagher’s meeting was as combustible as you’d expect
What do you get when you cross Paul Gascoigne and Liam Gallagher?
It sounds like the set-up for a joke, and the punchline is every bit as good as you’d expect.
Oasis frontman Gallagher is perhaps one of the few public figures that you’d back to go toe-to-toe with Gazza on a hellraising night out and the latter’s story of when the pair met saw both play to type.
Gazza on his meeting with Liam Gallagher
We’ll let Gazza himself pick up the story.
“I was in a restaurant and about to go home, and a guy said, ‘Liam Gallagher’s over there,' said Gascoigne, speaking in an exclusive interview for FourFourTwo magazine, to coincide with the launch of his new book Eight.
“I’d never met him – I said, ‘F**k me’ and stopped the taxi. I went up to him – he was sitting on his own, having a steak.
“He said, ‘F**king hell, sit down mate, how are you doing? Do you want something to eat?’
“I said, ‘No, I’m not hungry, I’ll have a drink though.’ He said, ‘OK, I’ll go and get you one,’ so he went for the drink and I ate his f**king steak.
“He went f**king off at me, going, ‘Where’s my f**king steak, man?’ [Gazza attempts a Mancunian accent that somehow makes Liam sound American] I went, ‘I’ve ate the c**t.’
“He said, ‘You c**t… I’ll go and get another.’ But he didn’t, he came back around the corner with a fire extinguisher, set it off and absolutely slaughtered us with it!”
Paul Gascoigne: Eight (published by Reach Sport) is on sale now in print, ebook and audiobook
For more than a decade, Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor. Mewis has had stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others and worked at FourFourTwo throughout Euro 2024, reporting on the tournament. In addition to his journalist work, Mewis is also the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team. Now working as a digital marketing coordinator at Harrogate Town, too, Mewis counts some of his best career moments as being in the iconic Spygate press conference under Marcelo Bielsa and seeing his beloved Leeds lift the Championship trophy during lockdown.
