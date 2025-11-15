‘I ate Liam Gallagher’s steak. He came back with a fire extinguisher, set it off and absolutely slaughtered us with it!’ Paul Gascoigne on his meeting with the Oasis frontman

Liam Gallagher gave as good as he got when he met Gazza

What do you get when you cross Paul Gascoigne and Liam Gallagher?

It sounds like the set-up for a joke, and the punchline is every bit as good as you’d expect.

Oasis frontman Gallagher is perhaps one of the few public figures that you’d back to go toe-to-toe with Gazza on a hellraising night out and the latter’s story of when the pair met saw both play to type.

Gazza on his meeting with Liam Gallagher

Gazza was feeling peckish when he ran into Liam Gallagher (Image credit: Alamy)

We’ll let Gazza himself pick up the story.

“I was in a restaurant and about to go home, and a guy said, ‘Liam Gallagher’s over there,' said Gascoigne, speaking in an exclusive interview for FourFourTwo magazine, to coincide with the launch of his new book Eight.

Liam Gallagher taking in a Tottenham vs Manchester City game in 2009 (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I’d never met him – I said, ‘F**k me’ and stopped the taxi. I went up to him – he was sitting on his own, having a steak.

“He said, ‘F**king hell, sit down mate, how are you doing? Do you want something to eat?’

“I said, ‘No, I’m not hungry, I’ll have a drink though.’ He said, ‘OK, I’ll go and get you one,’ so he went for the drink and I ate his f**king steak.

“He went f**king off at me, going, ‘Where’s my f**king steak, man?’ [Gazza attempts a Mancunian accent that somehow makes Liam sound American] I went, ‘I’ve ate the c**t.’

Paul Gascoigne in action for England at Euro 96 (Image credit: Alamy)

“He said, ‘You c**t… I’ll go and get another.’ But he didn’t, he came back around the corner with a fire extinguisher, set it off and absolutely slaughtered us with it!”

