'Fabio Capello made me feel unwelcome but the sicko part of me loved it' - Joe Hart on how he got his kicks during early days with England

You won't believe this but Joe Hart felt a bit awkward around Fabio Capello. Hiding it well.

Former England goalkeeper Joe Hart admits he felt 'unwelcome' as part of the national squad during Fabio Capello's time in charge.

The Italian served as England boss from 2007 to 2012, leading the country to a poor showing at the 2010 World Cup - where they scraped through the group and were then battered by Germany in the round of 16 - before abruptly quitting ahead of Euro 2012.

Capello handed a 21-year-old Hart his first cap in a friendly against Trinidad and Tobago in June 2008 and went to the World Cup two years later, but did not feature, only becoming England's number one after the tournament.

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Joe Hart: I never felt welcome in Fabio Capello's England squad

Joe Hart was unused at the 2010 World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hart is grateful for getting his first World Cup experience under Capello, but admits that he never really felt like he was wanted in the squad.

Nonetheless, the ex-Manchester City goalkeeper says he only saw that as a challenge to live up to.

Joe Hart was a long-standing member of the England squad (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking on 'The Breakdown: England' on TNT Sport - which has just migrated over to HBO Max - Hart said of his experience in South Africa: "When I first came into the squads and I was that I was almost fourth, fifth choice.

"It was when the third choice like Chris Kirkland had a bad back or one of the boys didn't want to be there, I'd come up as an under-21.

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"I wasn't even getting acknowledged - maybe I was in his mind.

"But he went with Greenie [Rob Green] and then Jamo [David James] played. But I just remember being from Shrewsbury and I was number 23 of a 23-man squad."

Hart added: "I felt like Fabio Capello was [testing me]. I felt unwelcome - but at the same time, like the sicko part of me loved it, so obviously I was standing up to that test.

Joe Hart earned 75 England caps over a nine-year international career (Image credit: Getty Images)

"He made you feel unwelcome. But I also now look at it, he wasn't the kind of guy who'd acknowledged you if he didn't care."

Hart ultimately went on to earn 75 caps in total for the Three Lions, playing his last game in 2017.

The Breakdown: England”, featuring Glenn Hoddle, Joe Hart, Joe Cole, is available to watch on-demand via HBO Max.'