'The Boy's A Bit Special' Why the Bukayo Saka regen that Arsenal fumbled is destined for BIG things

Amario Cozier-Duberry came through Arsenal's Hale End academy and was tipped to become the next cab off the rack for a club who have handed ample opportunities to young superstars.

But in 2024, Cozier-Duberry was still waiting for his Gunners debut – and he turned his back on a contract offer at Arsenal in favour of joining Brighton & Hove Albion instead.

His adaptation to senior football has been gradual, but now on loan at Bolton Wanderers, the 20-year-old is League One's Player of the Month: in our latest edition of The Boy's A Bit Special, FourFourTwo's Chris Flanagan, a lifelong Trotters fan, explains what makes Cozier-Duberry quite so exciting.

Chris Flanagan: “When I saw Amario Cozier-Duberry, I wondered whether we'd signed the next Bukayo Saka.”

I'll admit, I hadn't heard of Amario Cozier-Duberry when he signed for Bolton – one look at his under 21s highlights reel though, and I wondered whether we'd signed the next Bukayo Saka.

A diminutive left-footed right winger, he quickly became a fans' favourite by pinging a stunning goal into the top corner in pre-season at Hibernian. He's done that several times since in competitive matches – give him space to shoot on the edge of the box, and you've had it.

Show him on to his right foot, and he can dart to the byline and set up a goal that way, too.

With seven goals and six assists by mid-November, he's been a League One cheat code so far and has just won the division's player of the month award – he scores most of his goals late on because defenders tire, space opens up and he destroys them, also using his pace to devastating effect.

Fans love him because he works so hard to win the ball back too, scrapping around at opponents' ankles.

It takes a lot for a loan player to have the same impact at Bolton as James Trafford and Conor Bradley, but Cozier-Duberry's doing just that – just like those two, he's got undoubted potential to play in the Premier League eventually with Brighton.

The Seagulls do have a January recall clause, and there's been much talk among fans about whether they'll activate it – Brighton have made positive noises about letting him finish the season at Bolton, though. After all, Louie Barry and Nathan Lowe were on course to win the League One and League Two player of the year awards last season, only to be recalled by their parent clubs in January, before doing the square root of naff all in the second half of the campaign.

Cozier-Duberry seems to be loving life in a team that's pushing for promotion in front of adoring crowds of more than 20,000 – right now, he's in the perfect place for his development.